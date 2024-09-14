San Antonio’s Hotel Emma earns rare Two Keys distinction from Michelin Guide

SAN ANTONIO – This week, the Michelin Guide revealed its list of outstanding hotels in the United States. A San Antonio hotel earned one of the guide’s rarest distinctions.

Hotel Emma is the first hotel in San Antonio to be recognized with the Michelin Guide’s Two Keys distinction.

The Michelin Guide broke down its most prestigious hotels on a scale of one to three keys.

Michelin said a hotel with One Key is a “very special stay,” a hotel with Two Keys is “an exceptional stay” and a hotel with Three Keys is an “extraordinary stay.”

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Two Key designation from the Michelin Guide,” Hotel Emma CEO Jon Sakshaug said in a statement. “This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and encourages and inspires us to continue delivering the highest standards of hospitality.”

According to the Michelin Guide, the Hotel Emma is one of three Texas hotels that earned the Two Keys honor. The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin and Bowie House in Fort Worth are the other two.

In all, the guide named 70 Two Keys hotels in the United States. None of the 16 Three Keys hotels around the country are in Texas.

