The MICHELIN Guide is coming to Texas, will include San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio restaurants will soon be included among eateries that will be featured in the inaugural edition of the prestigious MICHELIN Guide Texas.

Michelin and Travel Texas on Tuesday revealed an expansion of The MICHELIN Guide, which conveys restaurant reviews through summaries of inspectors’ experiences and an extensive system of symbols, the most revered of which are its globally renowned MICHELIN Stars.

Restaurants from Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston will also be included in the guide, which will be announced later this year. The Guide selection will include Starred restaurants, Bib Gourmands and Recommended.

“The Texas culinary scene has proven to be an exhilarating one, with multicultural influences, homegrown ingredients and talent that is rich in ambition,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. “Foodies and travel enthusiasts alike will find something to enjoy, with such a broad dining scene spanning farm-to-table dishes, fusion cuisine, upscale dining and the famous Texas-style barbecue. Texas is a perfect fit for the MICHELIN Guide, based on the experiences of our anonymous inspectors.”

Marc Anderson, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio, said the Alamo City and global travelers will benefit greatly from The MICHELIN Guide Texas.

“San Antonio is the Culinary Capital of Texas and we are delighted that The MICHELIN Guide will recognize the diverse talent in our city. San Antonio is where Tex-Mex cuisine was born and where the many flavors from our modern, diverse chefs and restaurants surprise and delight visitors to our city,” Anderson said. “The MICHELIN Guide will be a phenomenal marketing tool as part of Visit San Antonio’s efforts to elevate our city as a global brand and bring the world to San Antonio.”

According to a news release, The MICHELIN Guide is the best-known international guide brand and has a strong effect on travelers. Over 57% of travelers in a recent study said they would extend their stay at a destination with MICHELIN-Starred restaurants and two-thirds of travelers said they would choose a MICHELIN destination over a comparable one. The study said 71% of travelers would increase their spending if a MICHELIN Guide selection existed in a city.

MICHELIN Guide inspectors are already visiting Texas restaurants and the expansion of the Guide in Texas represents The MICHELIN Guide’s 11th destination in North America.