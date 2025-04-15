Spriester Sessions: Refugee thanks US veterans for ‘legacy that they left in Vietnam’

Editor's Note: This article is part of KSAT’s special, "50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio," highlighting how the war in Vietnam affected veterans in the Alamo City and South Texas. The one-hour special will air live at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, on KSAT Plus, KSAT 12 and KSAT.com. The special will stream again at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30 on KSAT Plus.

SAN ANTONIO – Trinh Warner usually starts her survival story by talking about her grandmother, a woman she never saw again after Warner was put on a helicopter and flown out of Vietnam.

Her grandmother ended up dying in a re-education camp, Warner said.

Warner remembers the fall of Saigon, South Vietnam, well. As a small child, her grandmother showed up at her school and told them, “It was time.”

The siblings all made their way to the U.S. Embassy in Saigon, through crushing crowds and armed Marines, they made it onto the chopper and out of the only country they had ever known.

Warner’s story is part of KSAT’s special, “50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio.”

In this Spriester Sessions episode, Warner talked about the evacuation, her thoughts on the war, and how it shaped her family.

She is also quick to thank Vietnam veterans every chance she gets.

“I just thank them from the bottom of my heart. I don’t think they realize the legacy that they left in Vietnam to this day,” Warner said.