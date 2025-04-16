Skip to main content
Edgewood District Veterans: A legacy of camaraderie and community support in San Antonio

Every week, military veterans from Edgewood ISD gather to catch up, reflect and help one another

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: Saigon to San Antonio, Vietnam War, Veterans, Military, Edgewood ISD
Editor's Note: This article is part of KSAT’s special, "50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio," highlighting how the war in Vietnam affected veterans in the Alamo City and South Texas. The one-hour special will air live at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, on KSAT Plus, KSAT 12 and KSAT.com. The special will stream again at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30 on KSAT Plus.

SAN ANTONIO – The Edgewood District Veterans distinguish themselves through their unwavering camaraderie.

They gather not only for special events or meetings, but every Wednesday morning to talk over breakfast at different locations around San Antonio.

Their support for alumni and current students in their district caught KSAT’s attention while producing the special, “50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio.”

The alumni who make up the Edgewood District Veterans have been meeting since November 2006. As many as 120 veterans are listed as current members.

KSAT 12 photojournalist Adam Higgins and producer Daniel Villanueva met with Edgewood District Veterans last summer to ask about their perspectives on the Vietnam War, its impact on the community, and to hear their stories, which are often kept within their groups or families.

If you would like to learn more about Edgewood District Veterans, visit their webpage here.

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

