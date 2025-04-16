Veterans’ stories told through war murals of Military City U.S.A.

Editor's Note: This article is part of KSAT’s special, "50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio," highlighting how the war in Vietnam affected veterans in the Alamo City and South Texas. The one-hour special will air live at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, on KSAT Plus, KSAT 12 and KSAT.com. The special will stream again at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30 on KSAT Plus.

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday, April 13, KSAT shared for the first time some of the stories we have been working on for our special, “50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio.”

The project is focused on sharing stories from the war in Vietnam, experienced by our local veterans.

The mural for dad and all Vietnam vets

The first story we shared was a deeper look at the meanings behind the mural at the corner of Commerce and Colorado streets, just down the street from Lanier High School on the West Side.

While most people, including veterans, may stop by to take in the imagery and everything it represents, many do not know where exactly in Vietnam the mural is depicting.

During our research and interviews conducted for this news special, we found more veterans who served in that exact location at different years of the war, and yet, they have never met each other, even 50 years after its conclusion.

Learn more about the art and its location in Vietnam on the clip below.

A mural by a ghost

San Antonio is not short on art. Military service is also a common theme.

The two are joined in a new mural at the oldest post in Texas, the VFW Post 76.

We held our initial interviews with members of the Edgewood District Veterans at the VFW Post 76, located at 10 10th Street. During that time, we discovered that a mural was in the works for the walls of the parking garage overlooking the River Walk.

Unbeknownst to us, this project had been in development for three years. Plans were crafted, and images were revised as property owners deliberated over the mural’s size and appearance. A consensus had to be reached on the vision that would endure for years.

The initial design planned for murals on all walls facing the VFW, but it was ultimately approved after being resized to a smaller scale.

That’s when eight-year U.S. Army veteran and artist Abraham Cazares, who goes by “Ghost,” went to work in November with his adjusted design.

The project was finished in a few weeks, wrapping up around Thanksgiving, with many people stopping by to ask questions and give thanks for the new mural in San Antonio.

Centro San Antonio

Art projects need funding and help, and that’s where the Art Everywhere Project under Centro San Antonio steps in.

Launched in 2020, Art Everywhere aims to help artists tell their stories by crafting public art and engaging with local communities. In five years, Central San Antonio has helped local artists create nearly 200 works downtown.

Art Everywhere assisted the mural project at the VFW Post 76 in assembling approvals and grant money.