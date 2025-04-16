KSAT honors local Vietnam veterans with ’50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio’

SAN ANTONIO – Fifty years is a long time. Memories fade, things are lost, history is forgotten. We did not want that to happen to the men and women from San Antonio who served in Vietnam.
At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, KSAT will air the special, “50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio,” to highlight how the war in Vietnam affected veterans in the Alamo City and South Texas.
The one-hour special will air live on KSAT Plus, KSAT 12 and KSAT.com. The special will stream again at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, on KSAT Plus.
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.