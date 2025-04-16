Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT honors local Vietnam veterans with ’50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio’

Special will air live at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16 on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: Saigon to San Antonio, Vietnam War, Veterans, Military
50 Years After the Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Fifty years is a long time. Memories fade, things are lost, history is forgotten. We did not want that to happen to the men and women from San Antonio who served in Vietnam.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, KSAT will air the special, “50 Years After The Fall: From Saigon to San Antonio,” to highlight how the war in Vietnam affected veterans in the Alamo City and South Texas.

The one-hour special will air live on KSAT Plus, KSAT 12 and KSAT.com. The special will stream again at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, on KSAT Plus.

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

