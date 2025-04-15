Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Share your homemade Easter basket photos on KSAT Connect

Join the KSAT Connect community by showcasing your budget-friendly creations

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: KSAT Connect, Easter
Share your homemade Easter basket photos on KSAT Connect (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – As the cost of living rises, families can find creative ways to celebrate Easter without breaking the bank.

One way to save is by making homemade Easter baskets.

Recommended Videos

For under $20 or $30, families can craft unique and personalized baskets filled with treats and surprises.

We want to see what your homemade baskets look like! Send us your pics and videos to help inspire others by submitting on KSAT Connect.

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Connect web page.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the appropriate Channel for your content. If there’s a Channel you’d like to see added or changed, let us know below in the comments!
  • Select the appropriate Category for your content.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Patty Santos headshot

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS