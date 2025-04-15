Share your homemade Easter basket photos on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – As the cost of living rises, families can find creative ways to celebrate Easter without breaking the bank.

One way to save is by making homemade Easter baskets.

Recommended Videos

For under $20 or $30, families can craft unique and personalized baskets filled with treats and surprises.

We want to see what your homemade baskets look like! Send us your pics and videos to help inspire others by submitting on KSAT Connect.

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting: