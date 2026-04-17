We’re just a little over 24 hours away from a strong, April cold front

10AM SATURDAY COLD FRONT: Gusty winds, falling temps, and showers
BEST RAIN CHANCES: Saturday afternoon & night, again on Monday
FORECAST
TODAY
An overcast morning will give way to afternoon sunshine. Expect a hot day, with a high near 90.
SATURDAY
After a mild morning in the 70s, a cold front will slide through San Antonio around 10am. With the front you can expect:
Gusts of up to 35-40 mph out of the north
Falling temperatures (low-60s by the afternoon)
Rain, especially Saturday afternoon and evening
A few rumbles of thunder are also possible with Saturday afternoon’s activity. Showers should wind down by sunrise Sunday.
SUNDAY
Sunday should be drier, with some peeks of sun during the afternoon. It’ll stay mild, with highs in the low-70s. Clouds will thicken Sunday night, with a few sprinkles possible.
MONDAY
An upper-level disturbance will bring another round of showers. While the rain won’t be heavy, off and on showers are possible throughout the day. This will keep temperatures cool, with highs only in the low-60s. Showers may try to wind down a bit in time for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, but plan for cool & damp conditions.
EXTENDED FORECAST
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.