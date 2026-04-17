We’re just a little over 24 hours away from a strong, April cold front

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOT & HUMID: Highs near 90 today

10AM SATURDAY COLD FRONT: Gusty winds, falling temps, and showers

BEST RAIN CHANCES: Saturday afternoon & night, again on Monday

FORECAST

TODAY

An overcast morning will give way to afternoon sunshine. Expect a hot day, with a high near 90.

SATURDAY

After a mild morning in the 70s, a cold front will slide through San Antonio around 10am. With the front you can expect:

Gusts of up to 35-40 mph out of the north

Falling temperatures (low-60s by the afternoon)

Rain, especially Saturday afternoon and evening

A few rumbles of thunder are also possible with Saturday afternoon’s activity. Showers should wind down by sunrise Sunday.

A cold front Saturday will bring big changes. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNDAY

Sunday should be drier, with some peeks of sun during the afternoon. It’ll stay mild, with highs in the low-70s. Clouds will thicken Sunday night, with a few sprinkles possible.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MONDAY

An upper-level disturbance will bring another round of showers. While the rain won’t be heavy, off and on showers are possible throughout the day. This will keep temperatures cool, with highs only in the low-60s. Showers may try to wind down a bit in time for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, but plan for cool & damp conditions.

Monday forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED FORECAST

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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