‘Naruto: The Symphonic Experience’ coming to Majestic Theatre

Naruto the Symphonic Experience is coming to the Majestic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – For anime fans, this orchestra will help you see a beloved show in a whole new way.

“Naruto: The Symphonic Experience” is visiting the Majestic Theatre on March 5 at 7 p.m., according to a press release.

Recommended Videos

According to the release, the orchestra will perform the animated series’s most iconic songs and themes as scenes are projected on a full-size cinema screen.

The scenes are taken from the first 220 episodes of “Naruto,” edited into a two-hour film created by Julien Vallespi and Quentin Benayoun.

“We invite Naruto fans to celebrate Naruto with this unique, live-to-picture experience. We created a two-hour film enhanced with a live, symphonic orchestra because the soundtrack plays such a huge role in the anime’s success and is praised by the legions of fans time and time again,” says producer Julien Vallespi. “The original score, composed by Toshio Masuda is a perfect blend between pop and rock arrangements as well as traditional Japanese instruments like the Shakuhachi and Shamisen.

“Naruto” started as a manga geared towards young boys in 1999. The release said it ended in 2014 after 700 chapters with over 250 million copies sold.

The plot revolves around a young boy, Naruto Uzumaki, who becomes the leader of his village despite enemies and rivals that stand in his way.

The anime debuted in 2002 on the TV Tokyo network, followed by a sequel series in 2007, “Naruto Shippuden.” The franchise also has merchandise, games apps and eleven feature films, the release said.

You can buy tickets on the Majestic Theatre website.