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Locals can get into the San Antonio Zoo for $8 on Battle of Flowers Friday

Promotion is part of San Antonio Zoo’s Locals Day

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

A new “Bronze Gorilla” sculpture. (Copyright 2025 by San Antonio Zoo - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – If you don’t have any plans on Friday, the San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.

On April 24, which is the San Jacinto/Battle of Flowers holiday, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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This year’s parade carries special meaning for the zoo, as President and CEO Tim Morrow will serve as grand marshal.

Locals Day zoo tickets can be purchased online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.

For anyone who can’t visit the zoo on Friday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned throughout the year.

Upcoming Locals Day events:

  • May 1
  • May 10
  • May 19
  • June 14
  • July 15
  • Aug. 6
  • Sept. 5
  • Sept. 13
  • Oct. 9
  • Nov. 27
  • Dec. 4

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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