Locals can get into the San Antonio Zoo for $8 on Battle of Flowers Friday
Promotion is part of San Antonio Zoo’s Locals Day
SAN ANTONIO – If you don’t have any plans on Friday, the San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.
On April 24, which is the San Jacinto/Battle of Flowers holiday, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year’s parade carries special meaning for the zoo, as President and CEO Tim Morrow will serve as grand marshal.
Locals Day zoo tickets can be purchased online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.
For anyone who can’t visit the zoo on Friday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned throughout the year.
Upcoming Locals Day events:
May 1
May 10
May 19
June 14
July 15
Aug. 6
Sept. 5
Sept. 13
Oct. 9
Nov. 27
Dec. 4
To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.
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