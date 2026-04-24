City Hall, municipal offices closed on April 24 for Fiesta San Jacinto Day/Battle of Flowers

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Friday, April 24, in observance of the San Jacinto Holiday, the city announced.
While administrative offices pause operations for the holiday, essential public safety services will continue without interruption.
Public safety services remain active
Police, Fire, and EMS personnel will be on duty throughout the holiday to respond to emergencies.
Limited city services continue
Several key services will remain available on a modified schedule:
- The 3-1-1 Call Center will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal issues
- Animal Care Officers and Code Enforcement Officers will be available for emergency response
- City parks and trails will remain open
- Downtown on-street parking meters will be free for visitors (excluding city-operated garages and lots)
Solid waste and drop-off operations
- Garbage, recycling, and organics collection will run on normal schedules
- Brush and bulky pickup will follow posted door-hanger schedules
- The Bitters Brush site will be closed
- All bulky waste and household hazardous waste drop-off centers will be closed
Open facilities
A limited number of services and facilities will remain open, including:
- Municipal Court magistration services and the SAPD detention center
- La Villita and Market Square shops and administrative offices
Closed facilities and offices
A wide range of city facilities will be closed for the holiday, including:
- Libraries, community centers, senior centers, and recreation facilities
- All Metro Health clinics and offices
- Municipal Court and most administrative offices across city departments
- SAPD administrative and records divisions and SAFD administrative offices
- Cultural sites including Carver Community Cultural Center, Spanish Governor’s Palace, World Heritage Center, and city-operated galleries
- Development Services, Planning, Economic Development, and other administrative departments
- Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and corporate offices
Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for closures and service adjustments as the city observes the holiday.