City Hall, municipal offices closed on April 24 for Fiesta San Jacinto Day/Battle of Flowers

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Friday, April 24, in observance of the San Jacinto Holiday, the city announced.

While administrative offices pause operations for the holiday, essential public safety services will continue without interruption.

Public safety services remain active

Police, Fire, and EMS personnel will be on duty throughout the holiday to respond to emergencies.

Limited city services continue

Several key services will remain available on a modified schedule:

The 3-1-1 Call Center will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal issues

Animal Care Officers and Code Enforcement Officers will be available for emergency response

City parks and trails will remain open

Downtown on-street parking meters will be free for visitors (excluding city-operated garages and lots)

Solid waste and drop-off operations

Garbage, recycling, and organics collection will run on normal schedules

Brush and bulky pickup will follow posted door-hanger schedules

The Bitters Brush site will be closed

All bulky waste and household hazardous waste drop-off centers will be closed

Open facilities

A limited number of services and facilities will remain open, including:

Municipal Court magistration services and the SAPD detention center

La Villita and Market Square shops and administrative offices

Closed facilities and offices

A wide range of city facilities will be closed for the holiday, including:

Libraries, community centers, senior centers, and recreation facilities

All Metro Health clinics and offices

Municipal Court and most administrative offices across city departments

SAPD administrative and records divisions and SAFD administrative offices

Cultural sites including Carver Community Cultural Center, Spanish Governor’s Palace, World Heritage Center, and city-operated galleries

Development Services, Planning, Economic Development, and other administrative departments

Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and corporate offices

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for closures and service adjustments as the city observes the holiday.