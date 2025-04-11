Skip to main content
Local News

Admission to the San Antonio Zoo is $8 on Friday for Locals Day

Promotion is part of San Antonio Zoo’s Locals Day

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

San Antonio Zoo. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents this Friday for Locals Day.

On April 11, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Locals Day is a unique opportunity for residents to connect with the zoo’s renowned conservation, animal care, and education efforts while exploring everything that makes San Antonio Zoo a world-class destination,” a news release states.

You can purchase your Locals Day zoo tickets online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.

If you cannot make it to the zoo on Sunday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned later this year.

Upcoming Locals Days events are:

  • May 11
  • June 15
  • July 16
  • Aug. 7
  • Sept. 6
  • Sept. 14
  • Oct. 10
  • Nov. 28
  • Dec. 5

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.

