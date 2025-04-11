Admission to the San Antonio Zoo is $8 on Friday for Locals Day

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents this Friday for Locals Day.
On April 11, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Recommended Videos
“Locals Day is a unique opportunity for residents to connect with the zoo’s renowned conservation, animal care, and education efforts while exploring everything that makes San Antonio Zoo a world-class destination,” a news release states.
You can purchase your Locals Day zoo tickets online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.
If you cannot make it to the zoo on Sunday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned later this year.
Upcoming Locals Days events are:
- May 11
- June 15
- July 16
- Aug. 7
- Sept. 6
- Sept. 14
- Oct. 10
- Nov. 28
- Dec. 5
To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.
Also read: