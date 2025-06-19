Young entrepreneurs sell handmade items at Pearl Children’s Night Market

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown staple hosted a special event for kids to shine on Wednesday night.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Night Market took place at the Historic Pearl from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event’s website said around 5,000 patrons were expected to appear at this event, where kids could learn how to handle money and talk to customers, while also selling their handmade items.

KSAT got a chance to speak with a few of the 70 young entrepreneurs who registered for the event.

One group was selling handmade fans, magnets, coaster sets and bookmarks.

“I had this economics fair at my school, and it was like we could sell them,” said one of the kids.

Another young entrepreneur’s father spoke to KSAT about her lemonade business, which has over 50,000 followers on social media.

“[This event] helps grow them, helps them with real-life experiences, interactions with adults, interactions with other kids. It’s a wonderful thing the Pearl does here.”

While parents could join and help their children at the event, they were not allowed to handle money or answer questions.

If you missed this event, the Pearl’s website said the venue will have two more Children’s Entrepreneur Night Markets on July 16 and Aug. 20.

You can learn more here.