Cuban man pleads guilty to 3 counts of human trafficking, forced labor in San Antonio, DOJ says

FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A man pleaded guilty to smuggling three women from Cuba and forcing them to work in San Antonio and other cities, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Wednesday.

According to court documents, Yoirlan Tome-Rojas, 46, paid for expenses to smuggle the women across the U.S.-Mexico border. Throughout the months the women were in his custody, he transported them to San Antonio, Detroit and Indiana, forcing them to work in clubs and give him their earnings.

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Two of the women were with Tome-Rojas for approximately three months. According to the news release, the women feared for their own safety and for the safety of their families in Cuba.

Tome-Rojas was in the country illegally, the DOJ said.

Each count of labor trafficking holds a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine. A federal district court judge will determine a possible sentence.

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