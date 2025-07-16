‘Hairspray’ musical coming to the San Pedro Playhouse

SAN ANTONIO – The San Pedro Playhouse is bringing "Hairspray" to the stage this summer.

Opening night is on Friday and the play will run through Aug. 17 at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater at San Pedro Playhouse.

This local production is directed by Deonté L. Warren with music direction by Jaime Ramirez and choreography by Jeremiah Jordan.

Sami Serrano stars as Tracy Turnblad, a teenager fighting for a spot on a local TV dance show in 1960s Baltimore.

“Hairspray” was initially released as a film in 1988 and was adapted as a Tony-award-winning Broadway play in 2002.

Find cast information and a show description here.

Click here for tickets.

