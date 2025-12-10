VIA unveils new VIA Link Southeast zone to expand service

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit on Tuesday unveiled its new VIA Link Southeast zone, expanding its app-based, on-demand ridesharing service to cover a 13.8-square-mile area on San Antonio’s Southeast Side.

The new zone includes stops near the H-E-B store on South W.W. White Road, the Mission Trail Medical Complex in Brooks City Base, and locations along U.S. Highway 87 to Foster Road and parts of East Houston Street. The service operates daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jon Gary Herrera, president and CEO of VIA Metropolitan Transit, said the launch of VIA Link Southeast is just the latest part of VIA’s strategic plan to connect San Antonians to all parts of the city.

“It’s an incredible time for VIA. This is a transformational period for VIA,” Herrera said.

VIA Link was first established in 2019, and the Southeast zone is the sixth VIA Link service area. For the first time, VIA Link Southeast will add nine satellite stops that fall just outside its specified service zone, including one in Sandy Oaks.

Herrera said the official unveiling of VIA Link Southeast’s service zone will allow more residents to connect with one another and with all the city has to offer.

VIA Link Southeast is just one of several 2025 goals that Herrera has seen come to fruition.

In June, headway was made on the organization’s Advance Rapid Transit (ART) when officials broke ground on the project’s Green Line.

The ART system comprises two distinct bus lines: green and silver. Each will have dedicated buses that come by every 10 to 15 minutes along their respective routes, using designated lanes that will be constructed. Those buses will be synchronized with the traffic lights for faster, smoother travel.

The Green Line is a 10-mile route that will include stops at and near the San Antonio International Airport, downtown, the Missions and VIA’s Brooks Transit Center. It is slated to be completed in 2027.

The Silver Line secured $100 million in funding from Bexar County commissioners last August, unlocking nearly $147 million in federal funds. Construction on the Silver Line is expected to begin in 2027.

While ART development continues, Herrera said riders can expect to see improvements as soon as next month.

“In January, we’ll see the largest service improvements in the core bus service that San Antonio has ever seen,” Herrera said.

He said riders can expect to wait less because more buses are being added to specific routes.

“We’re investing massively into the frequency of these routes. So, they’re coming by more often,” Herrera said. ”We’re also gearing up for another improvements in May of next year. So, in January and May, we are going to see nearly half of the system improved in one way or the other.”

In preparation for the launch of additional buses, Herrera said the agency hired the most operators in a one-year period and added that VIA will be hiring more.

“We’re going to double that next year because this isn’t stopping because we have these massive investments,” Herrera said.

On Monday, KSAT reported direct bus service would be reinstated on the Texas A&M University-San Antonio campus.

Herrera said identifying other potential stops along routes is also part of the improvements.

Another major investment by VIA Herrera highlighted is the work underway to open a brand-new transit center on East Houston Street within the next 18 to 24 months to keep up with growth on the East Side.

“We haven’t had a new transit center for about seven years, and this will be our newest transit center on the East Side, right down the street on Houston Street from Sam Houston High,” Herrera said.

Herrera cited San Antonio’s population growth and expanding city limits as key drivers behind VIA’s service expansion. He said keeping up with current growth is a challenge, but despite their expansion of services, VIA has a limited number of resources.

“We’ve got to figure out very creative ways of deploying, you know, those mobility assets,” Herrera said. “VIA Link, together with our buses, with our Advanced Rapid Transit System, these are very innovative ways for us to deploy the assets to cover as much of our core parts of San Antonio, to try to keep up with the growth.”

