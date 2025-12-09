VIA buses will once again make regular stops on Texas A&M University-San Antonio campus next year

SAN ANTONIO – Students and staff will soon have another transportation option to get to Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Beginning Jan. 12, 2006, VIA Metropolitan Transit will reinstate the university as a regular stop on one of its bus routes.

Jon Gary Herrera, president and CEO of the transit system, said the board decided to extend the service area of Route 44 Pleasanton to include TAMUSA.

“Occasionally what we’ll do is make some adjustments to bring a fixed route back, which is what we’re doing with Texas A&M San Antonio,” Herrera said.

He added that the decision will give more riders flexibility to travel to the university itself, other businesses in the area and even into the heart of the city.

“The 44 offers a direct connection to the campus and back to downtown and to our central transfer station or Central Plaza Station. So it gives those individuals that might be needing to get to another part of the of the city an easy place to come and transfer to and transfer from,” Herrera said.

In January 2019, TAMUSA was a regular stop for bus Route 672 and provided direct service onto the campus. But three years ago, the route was discontinued and replaced with VIA Link South to ensure service to TAMUSA did not lapse.

Via Link is the transit system’s on-demand ride-sharing van service that requires users to book a ride in advance. It only stops at a few specific locations and only within a certain service area.

Lestat Flores, a junior at TAMUSA, said before it was discontinued, he and his family frequently used Route 672 to visit the campus, and its discontinuation drastically limited their visits.

Flores said he does utilize VIA Link frequently and appreciates that it’s an option for him, but he said the wait for it to arrive can be drawback.

“Sometimes it would take too long to arrive,” he said. “It’s very time consuming to use VIA Link, like, if you compare it to like a Lyft or just like taking a bus normally, it takes way too long.”

He also said since the service is very popular, its high usage, especially among commuters, can make booking a ride tricky.

Herrera said that is a reason why VIA reinstated the university as a stop on a fixed bus route.

“We’re attacking this head on, how long it takes to travel,” Herrera said. “We want to minimize that as much as we can, and we do that with frequency, we do that with more direct routes.”

With a fixed bus route returning onto campus, other current TAMUSA students said those whose education goals are hindered by transportation issues may now be able to attend classes at the university.

“I think it’s great because kids are getting, if I remember, free bus passes from Texas A&M (University San Antonio) so since there’s going to be a bus stop coming here, I think that’s going to be good,” transfer student Joseph Ponce said.

Freshman Devon Otto said he could empathize with those who do not have a vehicle to either get onto campus or off campus when they need to.

“I know how hard it is to get a car. It took me a while to get my car,” Otto said.

Herrera added that VIA acknowledges providing more services is an investment for the organization, and more importantly, the community as a whole.

“Having those that are connecting to an education is a really big moment for us,” he said, “and the more we can do to invest in that and to make that connection for them at a very affordable price, that’s something that matters to us. It matters to the community.”

For more information on service changes of Route 44 Pleasanton and other VIA bus routes, click here.

