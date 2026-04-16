Second suspect arrested in West Side murder case after victim’s body found in trash bag

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a second arrest in a case involving a murder victim whose body was found in a trash bag on the city’s West Side.

Alyssa Herrera, 36, was booked into jail Tuesday on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Her husband, Daniel Sebastian Ordonez, 31, is already in custody, facing the same charge as a result of his arrest last week.

The victim in the case is Ordonez’s father, Daniel Antonio Ordonez, 54.

A flower arrangement hangs on a fence outside the home where Daniel Antonio Ordonez's body was found, stuffed into a trash bag. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

According to an arrest affidavit, another family member called for a welfare check on the victim earlier this month after having trouble reaching him.

The affidavit says the caller, who lives out of town, also reported that the victim told her he’d had a bad fight with his son. It says police later were able to track the missing man’s phone to one home that he owned near Theo Avenue.

Officers found the phone in a potted plant and his keys elsewhere on the property, the affidavit says.

Later, when police searched a different home where Ordonez and the two suspects lived, on Vera Cruz Street near Southwest 19th Street, they found a body in a trash bag in a backyard shed, the document says.

Investigators said they also noticed a puddle of blood near the bag and were able to detect areas where blood had been cleaned up, both inside and outside the home.

The affidavit says the victim was shot in his head and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Celia Sosa, who lives across the street, called the situation “ugly.”

Although she noticed police outside the family’s home, she only learned from news reports that the case involved a murder.

Another neighbor described the allegations as “shameful.”

“It doesn’t make sense,” said Justin Covarrubias, who lives down the street. “Why are you fighting with your family? It doesn’t make sense.”

The murder investigation is one of two major cases to happen on that street this week.

Officers with Animal Care Services descended on another home four doors down Wednesday and seized nearly a dozen dogs.

Lisa Norwood with ACS said the animals were living in “unsanitary conditions” on that property.

The pet owner is facing charges, she said.

“I used to pass there all the time,” Covarrubias said. “Dogs tried to attack me a couple of times. I wonder if that was actually the house I passed by.”

While the two cases are not connected, together they have people in the neighborhood wondering what is going on there.

When it comes to the murder case, police say they are still investigating.

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