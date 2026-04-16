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Man charged with possession of methamphetamine in DEA raid on Northeast Side, authorities say

Thomas Pellecier, 51, attempted to flush drugs down a toilet and also down a shower drain

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Thomas Pellecier, 51, was arrested after a DEA raid on the Northeast Side. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 51-year-old man was arrested after federal agents found him in possession of crystal and liquid methamphetamine on the Northeast Side, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Thomas Pellecier was taken into custody after Drug Enforcement Administration agents executed a search warrant on April 13 in the 6800 block of Montgomery Drive.

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Agents later found methamphetamine, marijuana, THC, a gun and cash amid the search warrant, court documents said.

Pellecier allegedly had 97 grams of crystal meth, 301 grams of marijuana, and 959 grams of THC, the affidavit stated.

Agents also discovered 269 grams of crystal meth actively being flushed down the toilet and 1818 grams of liquid meth being put down a shower drain, court documents stated.

Pellecier told agents that the drugs and the gun were his. He also allegedly said that he was waiting for a larger shipment of meth from Mexico, the affidavit said.

Pellecier admitted to authorities that he obtained the gun from an individual in exchange for methamphetamine, court documents said.

If convicted, a criminal complaint document said Pellecier faces five to 40 years in prison.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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