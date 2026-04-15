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Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Local News

Leon Valley police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash; held on $250K bond

Records show Matthew Valerio, 27, was booked into jail on Wednesday morning

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Leon Valley police arrested Matthew Valerio, 27, and booked him into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, jail records show. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Authorities said they arrested a man they believe struck and killed a pedestrian early last month in Leon Valley.

Leon Valley police arrested Matthew Valerio, 27, and booked him into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday morning, jail records show. He is facing a collision involving death charge, a second-degree felony.

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Valerio is also facing multiple, unrelated outstanding charges out of La Salle and San Patricio counties, according to jail records. A Bexar County judge set his bond for the collision involving death charge at $250,000, court records indicate.

Leon Valley and San Antonio police were initially dispatched on a crash call just before 8:30 a.m. on March 7 in the 5600 block of Grissom Road, which is located near Timberhill Drive.

When officers and other first responders arrived, Leon Valley Police Chief David Gonzalez told KSAT that they found a woman who was believed to be in her 30s. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said.

Three days after the crash, Leon Valley police identified the woman as Rose Marie Jones, 43.

In an affidavit obtained by KSAT on Wednesday, Jones was struck by a 2018 silver Audi registered to Valerio. A witness, who saw the crash, took a picture of the Audi before it fled the scene. The witness shared the photo with Leon Valley police, investigators said.

Police said Valerio abandoned the Audi at a nearby apartment complex shortly after he struck Jones and began fleeing on foot.

Officers obtained a still image of a man running on security surveillance video. According to his arrest affidavit, a relative of Valerio confirmed Valerio as the man in the still image.

Investigators said Valerio continued running eastbound on Grissom Road and made a left on Poss Road. While on Poss, a white SUV picked Valerio up and drove away, the affidavit states.

Valerio is expected back in court on July 14, according to court records.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

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