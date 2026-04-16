SAPD requests public’s help to locate suspect accused in Northwest Side murder investigation

San Antonio Police is asking for the public's help in finding 18-year-old Jaden Gutierrez, who they state is connected to a murder.

SAN ANTONIo – San Antonio police officers requested assistance from the public on Thursday to locate an 18-year-old man accused in connection with a Northwest Side murder.

In a Facebook post, SAPD identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jaden Gutierrez.

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Officers were dispatched to the shooting around 12:35 a.m. on March 15 in the 5900 block of White Cloud Street.

Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The girl, later identified as Josielynn Cordova, was pronounced dead. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said she died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The 22-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious bodily injuries, police said. At this time, his condition is unknown.

Witnesses told SAPD that Gutierrez allegedly entered the location and retrieved a gun before shooting Cordova and the man, authorities said.

If you have any information on Gutierrez’s whereabouts, contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

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