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Local News

Lanier HS students detained after fight on campus, principal says

2 students detained by SAISD Police, department say

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Lanier High School. (Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – Two Lanier High School students were detained after a fight on the school’s campus, officials said Thursday.

The school initiated a hold protocol in response to the fight, a district spokesperson said, which clears the hallways and keeps students inside classrooms.

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Principal Rick Flores said the school is “calm and safe,” in a letter to parents, and that the fight did not disrupt testing on campus.

“We want to assure parents that fighting is not tolerated,” Flores said. “We take this type of incident very seriously and appropriate disciplinary action is being taken.”

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the two students were detained by San Antonio Independent School District officers. SAPD also responded to the scene to assist an SAISD officer.

Flores said the school is investigating the cause of the fight.

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