Law enforcement seeks tips in connection with Northwest Side mail carrier robbery

The robbery happened around 2:50 p.m. March 30 in the 6500 block of Rosethorn Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is requesting the public’s help identifying three people who robbed a mail carrier on the Northwest Side.

The robbery happened around 2:50 p.m. March 30 in the 6500 block of Rosethorn Drive.

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USPIS said the three robbers were wearing dark-colored face masks, hoodies and sunglasses, and were armed with a handgun at the time of the robbery.

The robbers were seen traveling in a silver four-door sedan, believed to be a Kia Optima.

USPIS said they are offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of all three robbers.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

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