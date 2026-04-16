Law enforcement seeks tips in connection with Northwest Side mail carrier robbery
The three robbers were armed with a handgun
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is requesting the public’s help identifying three people who robbed a mail carrier on the Northwest Side.
The robbery happened around 2:50 p.m. March 30 in the 6500 block of Rosethorn Drive.
USPIS said the three robbers were wearing dark-colored face masks, hoodies and sunglasses, and were armed with a handgun at the time of the robbery.
The robbers were seen traveling in a silver four-door sedan, believed to be a Kia Optima.
USPIS said they are offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of all three robbers.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.
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Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.