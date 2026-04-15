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San Antonio man arrested for attempting to throw drugs into Karnes County Detention Center, KCSO says

Branden Rosario was allegedly coordinating with people inside of the Karnes County Detention Facility

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Branden Javier Rosario (Karnes County Sheriff's Office)

KARNES COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man was arrested for attempting to throw drugs into the Karnes County Detention Center, according to the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office.

Branden Javier Rosario faces multiple charges, including manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of marijuana and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

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Just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, staff at the Karnes County Detention Center notified the sheriff’s office about a suspicious person who fled the scene after attempting to throw items into the fence line of the detention center.

The sheriff’s office said Rosario dropped items at the location, including a ghillie suit he was wearing.

Rosario was quickly found and detained, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies searched the area they found “various forms” of drugs.

The sheriff’s office said Rosario was coordinating with people inside the Karnes County Detention Facility to recover the drugs.

Rosario was arrested and booked into the Karnes County jail. The sheriff’s office said additional charges and arrests are expected.

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