Woman arrested after standoff at Northwest Side apartment complex, police say

A woman was arrested after a standoff at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side that left one firefighter injured, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after a standoff at a Northwest Side apartment complex that left one firefighter injured, according to San Antonio police.

Around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, authorities were called for a welfare check in the 15600 block of Market Hill Boulevard, near North Loop 1604 West.

Police said the woman had lived at the apartment, which was supposed to be vacant at the end of March.

Management attempted to contact the woman multiple times and called for a welfare check to make sure she was OK.

Police and the San Antonio Fire Department arrived at the complex to breach the door. As they were attempting to breach the door, police said the woman started swinging a knife, striking a San Antonio firefighter.

The firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Authorities arrested the 30-year-old woman, who has not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon.

There have previously been other calls to the location, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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