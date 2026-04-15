LIST: Singers, bands performing during Fiesta 2026

SAN ANTONIO – ¡Viva! Fiesta 2026 is almost here, bringing a packed musical lineup for San Antonio’s most celebrated annual tradition.
The 11-day celebration will feature dozens of events, including performances by major artists at several festivities.
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>> 🎊 ¡Viva! Your guide to Fiesta 2026 in San Antonio
Some concerts will be held during Fiesta Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University while others will be at Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square.
Switchfoot, Erick Y Su Grupo Massore and Gary Hobbs are among some of the performers to expect at this year’s Fiesta musical lineup.
Check out some of the major performers taking the stage at this year’s Fiesta events:
Fiesta De Los Reyes
Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food and more at Market Square from April 17-26.
The Fiesta event will be open daily. Click here to learn more about the new gate fee.
Below is a list of some artists performing at the family-friendly event:
Friday, April 17
- Jase Martin Band - 6:30-9 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
- Jay Perez - 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage
- Sandy G Y Los Gavilanes - 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
Saturday, April 18
- La Dezz - 6:30-9 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
- Gary Hobbs - 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage
- David Farias - 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
Sunday, April 19
- Delta Boys - 6:30-9 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
- Special Show Tribute - 9-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage
- Chente Barrera - 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
Monday, April 20
- Los Sabrosos De La Cumbia - 6:30-9 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
- Erick Y Su Grupo Massore - 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage
- El Gran Sabor De Adrian Diaz - 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
Tuesday, April 21
- Tributo a Mana Y Shakira - 5:30-8 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
- Spazmatics - 8:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage
- Lon Duk Don - 8:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
Wednesday, April 22
- Destiny Navira - 7:30-9 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
- David Lee Garza Y Los Musicales - 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage
- LA 45 - 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
Thursday, April 23
- David Marez - 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
- Ricardo Castillon Y La Diferenzia - 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage
Friday, April 24
- Jaime De Anda - 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
- Latin Breed - 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage
Saturday, April 25
- Liberty Band - 8:15-10 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
- Tortilla Factory - 8:30-10 p.m. at Gateway Stage
- Ruben Ramos - 10:30 p.m. to midnight at Gateway Stage
- Monica Saldivar - 10:30 p.m. to midnight at North San Saba Stage
Sunday, April 26
- Los Desperadoz - 7:30-9 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
- Tropa Estrella - 9:30-11 p.m. at Gateway Stage
- Ram Herrera - 9:30-11 p.m. at North San Saba Stage
Fiesta Oyster Bake
Fiesta-goers can catch live music alongside thousands of oysters and chicken on a sticks at the Oyster Bake.
The Oyster Bake is scheduled from 5-11 p.m. on Friday, April 17, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at St. Mary’s University, located at 1 Camino Santa Maria.
Here’s some artists performing at this year’s Oyster Bake event:
Friday, April 17
- Switchfoot
- Drake Milligan
- Saliva
- David Farias y La Tropa F
- David Lewis
Saturday, April 18
- Candlebox
- Pecos & the Rooftops
- Tanner Usrey
- Dorothy
- Jay Perez
A two-day pass costs $45. For a full schedule of performers and the stages where they will be appearing, click here.
La Semana Alegre
La Semana Alegre returns to Hemisfair, marking its first year as an official Fiesta event.
The two-day festival will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 23-24 at 210 S. Alamo St.
Below is a list of some performers taking the stage at Civic Park at Hemisfair:
Thursday, April 23
- A Flock of Seagulls
- Men Without Hats
- Bow Wow Wow
- Tommy Tutone
- Girl in a Coma
Friday, April 24
- Ghostland Observatory
- 54 Ultra
- Los Retros
- La Santa Cecilia
- The Bright Light Social Hour
Single-day general admission tickets cost $26 per person and two-day tickets cost $42.
To view a full list of bands performing during the two-day festival, click here.
A Night in Old San Antonio is also expected to have an entertainment lineup from April 21-24. Click here to view the list of performers.
📅 Daily event guides
Planning your Fiesta schedule? KSAT once again provides daily guides for each day of Fiesta 2026:
📺 Watch Fiesta anywhere with KSAT
Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.
- Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.
For anyone interested in attending any Fiesta events, KSAT has created a guide to everything you need to know about the 11-day celebration.
And don’t forget: the weather can quickly change, be sure to check forecasts from the KSAT Weather Authority before heading out to the party.
If you’re planning to head to Fiesta, submit your photos and videos on KSAT Connect!
More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: