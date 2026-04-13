Share your Fiesta pictures on KSAT Connect! Your photos may be shared on air or online at KSAT.com Fiesta photos from KSAT Connect users (KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is almost here — and that means chicken on a stick, parades and 11 days of celebrations across the city.
Whether this will be your first Fiesta or your 50th, share your pictures on
KSAT Connect!
We want to see Fiesta photos of your:
Medals Pets Decorations Hats
Fiesta starts on Thursday, April 16 and concludes on Sunday, April 26.
>> 🎊 ¡Viva! Your guide to Fiesta 2026 in San Antonio
KSAT will provide live coverage of the biggest events at Fiesta 2026. For a guide on how to watch,
click here.
Here are some Fiesta memories KSAT viewers shared in the past:
To submit a photo,
check out our guide below. Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect! If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions. Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.” Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.” Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share. Select the channel and category. Tell us about your photo or video by including a description. The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload. Fiesta
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About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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