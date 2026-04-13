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Share your Fiesta pictures on KSAT Connect!

Your photos may be shared on air or online at KSAT.com

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Fiesta photos from KSAT Connect users (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIOFiesta is almost here — and that means chicken on a stick, parades and 11 days of celebrations across the city.

Whether this will be your first Fiesta or your 50th, share your pictures on KSAT Connect!

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We want to see Fiesta photos of your:

  • Medals
  • Pets
  • Decorations
  • Hats

Fiesta starts on Thursday, April 16 and concludes on Sunday, April 26.

>> 🎊 ¡Viva! Your guide to Fiesta 2026 in San Antonio

KSAT will provide live coverage of the biggest events at Fiesta 2026. For a guide on how to watch, click here.

Here are some Fiesta memories KSAT viewers shared in the past:

Fiesta doggy
Jledezz

Fiesta doggy

0
San Antonio
Cameron is the King in Waiting for the Fiesta Pooch Parade with Therapy Animals of San Antonio.
BAbbey

Cameron is the King in Waiting for the Fiesta Pooch Parade with Therapy Animals of San Antonio.

0
Downtown
My Babies Milo & Mila getting ready for Fiesta. Happy Fiesta San Antonio!!!!
Sandra J. Pena

My Babies Milo & Mila getting ready for Fiesta. Happy Fiesta San Antonio!!!!

0
San Antonio
My favorite fiesta medals.
mdrodriguez

My favorite fiesta medals.

1
San Antonio
Fiesta 2023 battle of flower’s parade. Best hat contest. San Antonio life. Culture is our Tradition.
AndrewCasas

Fiesta 2023 battle of flower’s parade. Best hat contest. San Antonio life. Culture is our Tradition.

0
San Antonio
Succulents ready to fiesta!

Succulents ready to fiesta!

0
San Antonio
KSAT reporter Patty Santos made this cute Fiesta wreath for me! #VivaFiesta!
KSAT Julie

KSAT reporter Patty Santos made this cute Fiesta wreath for me! #VivaFiesta!

0
San Antonio
The Petite Flowers at NIOSA!
MarciaSA

The Petite Flowers at NIOSA!

0
San Antonio
Pip Viva Fiesta!
Lyla

Pip Viva Fiesta!

0
San Antonio

To submit a photo, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT.com:

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