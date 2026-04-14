Where to watch ABC programming preempted by KSAT’s Fiesta 2026 coverage

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is the official Fiesta station, and we’ll air all of the major parades over the next two weeks.

As a result, some of your favorite ABC and local programs will be shown at a different time than usual.

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Here are the TV listings with the dates and times for the shows scheduled to be preempted by KSAT’s Fiesta coverage:

Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta (8-10 p.m.)

“911 Nashville” will air on KSAT 12 from 1:35 a.m. to 2:35 a.m. Friday, April 17

“RJ Decker” will air on KSAT 12 from 1:35 a.m. to 2:35 a.m. Saturday, April 18

Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade (7-10 p.m.)

“American Idol” will air on KSAT 12 from 1:05 a.m. to 3:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 21

“The Rookie” will air on KSAT 12 from 1:35 a.m. to 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, April 22

Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade (10 a.m.)

“The View” will air on KSAT 12 from 1:35 a.m. to 2:35 a.m. Saturday, April 25.

Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (2 p.m.)

The 2026 NFL Draft (Rounds 4-7) will air on KSAT 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., then continue on MeTV from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The broadcast will be simulcast with ESPN.

Sunday, April 26: First Baptist Church (11 a.m.)

UFL: Columbus Aviators at Houston Gamblers will air in its entirety on MeTV from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UFL: Columbus Aviators at Houston Gamblers will join in progress on KSAT 12 from noon to 2 p.m., following First Baptist Church.

Additional preemptions will be added from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on April 25.

Click here to view program listings on KSAT.

📺 Watch Fiesta anywhere with KSAT

Fiesta starts on Thursday, April 16 and ends on Sunday, April 26, bringing 11 days of food, music and culture to San Antonio.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 16 : Fiesta Fiesta , 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. , 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 20 : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, April 23 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 24 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Fiesta Pooch Parade , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : King William Fair Parade , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

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