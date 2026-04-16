A Taste of New Orleans: KSAT’s Sarah Acosta gets a sneak peek at beignets, boudin balls and more

SAN ANTONIO – The smell of powdered sugar and Cajun spices is already filling the air at A Taste of New Orleans — even before the crowds arrive.

Sarah Acosta got a preview of some of the food coming to the Fiesta favorite this weekend from chef Pieter at NOLA Restaurant, who was busy preparing beignets, boudin balls and red beans and rice ahead of the festival.

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A Taste of New Orleans kicks off Friday at the Sunken Garden Theater. The three-day event features live music, family activities and plenty of New Orleans-style food, including gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish, Cajun catfish and sweet treats.

This year marks the event’s 40th anniversary.

Pieter said dishes like beignets and boudin balls are always crowd favorites, giving people a little taste of New Orleans without leaving San Antonio.

Organizers say proceeds from the event help support scholarships and community programs through the San Antonio Zulu Association.

Taste of New Orleans runs from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Food and drinks are purchased separately inside the event.

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