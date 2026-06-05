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Semitruck crash critically injures 1, sends 2 others to hospital in far west Bexar County, BCSO says

It is unclear if any of the drivers will face charges, according to BCSO

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

BCSO deputies responded to a crash on Talley Road in far west Bexar County on Friday, June 5, 2026. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A crash involving a semitruck and a commercial vehicle sent three people to a local hospital Friday morning in far west Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just after 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Talley Road.

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According to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office report, one of the three injured was transported in critical condition.

BCSO deputies responded to a crash on Talley Road in far west Bexar County on Friday, June 5, 2026. (KSAT)

It is unclear if any of the drivers will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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