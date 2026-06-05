Semitruck crash critically injures 1, sends 2 others to hospital in far west Bexar County, BCSO says

BCSO deputies responded to a crash on Talley Road in far west Bexar County on Friday, June 5, 2026.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A crash involving a semitruck and a commercial vehicle sent three people to a local hospital Friday morning in far west Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just after 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Talley Road.

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According to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office report, one of the three injured was transported in critical condition.

BCSO deputies responded to a crash on Talley Road in far west Bexar County on Friday, June 5, 2026. (KSAT)

It is unclear if any of the drivers will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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