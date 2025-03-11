Converse teenager added to list of 10 most wanted fugitives in Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety named Converse teenager Joseph Joshua Harris to its list of the state's most 10 wanted fugitives on Tuesday.

According to DPS, Harris, an 18-year-old from Converse, has been wanted out of Bexar County since Feb. 24, 2025, on “capital murder by terror threat” and “unauthorized use of a motor vehicle” charges.

A “Joseph Harris” was named in an affidavit obtained by KSAT last month in connection with a Feb. 23, 2025, deadly shooting near a home in the 16000 block of Retama Crown.

Despite Harris telling a Selma Police Department detective that he was attempting to buy marijuana, the affidavit stated that he was instead selling a firearm.

The affidavit identified a group of 17-year-olds — Robert Monreal, Dorian Camarillo and Eric Sepeda — as three suspects who planned to rob Harris of his firearm. However, according to the affidavit, Harris and the other three 17-year-olds exchanged dozens of rounds of gunfire. Hayden Lee Holt, 20, who was in a vehicle with the 17-year-olds and did not appear to be armed, was shot and killed.

Days later, Holt’s parents told KSAT that their son “wasn’t a violent person.”

Monreal, Camarillo, Sepeda and Harris were all charged with capital murder, the affidavit stated. Selma police told KSAT on Feb. 25 that Harris was the only suspect charged in connection with Holt’s killing who was still on the run.

Selma police confirmed to KSAT on Tuesday afternoon that the “Joseph Harris” named in the Selma police affidavit is the same Harris who is now among the most wanted fugitives in the state.

Harris' addition to the list comes less than a week after another San Antonio-area suspect on the most wanted fugitives list was captured.

Joseph Olivarri was arrested on March 6 after cutting his ankle monitor off in connection with another arrest stemming from a February 2025 brawl and shooting in downtown San Antonio.

