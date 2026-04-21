1 kid, 2 adults hospitalized after ‘explosion’ at North Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One child and two adults were hospitalized after an “explosion” and fire at a North Side home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 15000 block of Preston Hollow Drive, near Thousand Oaks Drive.

Recommended Videos

SAFD said the fire was extinguished “very quickly” and the fire is likely related to a natural gas buildup.

The house sustained significant damage and will likely be demolished, SAFD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: