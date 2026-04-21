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1 kid, 2 adults hospitalized after ‘explosion’ at North Side home, SAFD says

Fire was quickly extinguished

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Generic SAFD truck (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – One child and two adults were hospitalized after an “explosion” and fire at a North Side home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 15000 block of Preston Hollow Drive, near Thousand Oaks Drive.

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SAFD said the fire was extinguished “very quickly” and the fire is likely related to a natural gas buildup.

The house sustained significant damage and will likely be demolished, SAFD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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