1 kid, 2 adults hospitalized after ‘explosion’ at North Side home, SAFD says Fire was quickly extinguished Generic SAFD truck (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – One child and two adults were hospitalized after an “explosion” and fire at a North Side home, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
Crews responded to the fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 15000 block of Preston Hollow Drive, near Thousand Oaks Drive.
SAFD said the fire was extinguished “very quickly” and the fire is likely related to a natural gas buildup.
The house sustained significant damage and will likely be demolished, SAFD said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Avery Everett headshot
Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.
Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!
WEDNESDAY: Phyllis Ochoa describes why she wrote the now-viral song about San Antonio ▶ 0:38 WEDNESDAY: Phyllis Ochoa describes why she wrote the now-viral song about San Antonio How to stay safe when celebrating Fiesta and Spurs playoff games ▶ 1:08 How to stay safe when celebrating Fiesta and Spurs playoff games Multiple Bexar County roadways flooded ▶ 0:53 Multiple Bexar County roadways flooded Flash Flood Warning in effect for Bexar County, surrounding communities until 6 p.m. Monday ▶ 0:36 Flash Flood Warning in effect for Bexar County, surrounding communities until 6 p.m. Monday How to score free breakfast items after each Spurs win this postseason ▶ 0:25 How to score free breakfast items after each Spurs win this postseason WEDNESDAY: KSAT speaks exclusively with Phyllis Ochoa, the woman behind the viral San Antonio song ▶ 0:28 WEDNESDAY: KSAT speaks exclusively with Phyllis Ochoa, the woman behind the viral San Antonio song WATCH: Video captures 2 attempting to steal truck, pull gun on owner at Southeast Side H-E-B ▶ 6:05 WATCH: Video captures 2 attempting to steal truck, pull gun on owner at Southeast Side H-E-B Community Upset Over New Braunfels Billboard ▶ 1:29 Community Upset Over New Braunfels Billboard San Antonio influencer encourages younger generations to volunteer for Fiesta traditions ▶ 1:45 San Antonio influencer encourages younger generations to volunteer for Fiesta traditions Survey: Social Pressure Driving Overspending ▶ 1:22 Survey: Social Pressure Driving Overspending Saturday Cool-Down, Monday Showers for River Parade ▶ 1:06 Saturday Cool-Down, Monday Showers for River Parade The Evolution of the Fiesta Medal ▶ 0:37 The Evolution of the Fiesta Medal Behind the Scenes look at Fiesta Fiesta production ▶ 1:22 Behind the Scenes look at Fiesta Fiesta production A Taste of New Orleans: KSAT’s Sarah Acosta gets a sneak peek at beignets, boudin balls and more ▶ 1:41 A Taste of New Orleans: KSAT’s Sarah Acosta gets a sneak peek at beignets, boudin balls and more How to repurpose or upcycle your old and new Fiesta medals ▶ 0:44 How to repurpose or upcycle your old and new Fiesta medals Spurs favored by 10.5 vs. Blazers in Game 1 at Frost Bank Center ▶ 1:41 Spurs favored by 10.5 vs. Blazers in Game 1 at Frost Bank Center Teacher shot at Hill Country College Prep released from hospital ▶ 0:24 Teacher shot at Hill Country College Prep released from hospital Hearing centers on negligence claims after Camp Mystic flooding ▶ 0:42 Hearing centers on negligence claims after Camp Mystic flooding Fiesta Forecast Update ▶ 1:11 Fiesta Forecast Update How much caffeine is too much for teens? San Antonio cardiologist shares warning signs ▶ 0:36 How much caffeine is too much for teens? San Antonio cardiologist shares warning signs Cardboard Kids Pop Up Across San Antonio with a Powerful Message ▶ 1:06 Cardboard Kids Pop Up Across San Antonio with a Powerful Message Waymo vs. Humans: An Expert Weighs In on Safety ▶ 1:53 Waymo vs. Humans: An Expert Weighs In on Safety Rep. Tony Gonzales resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations ▶ 1:45 Rep. Tony Gonzales resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations Local pastor accused of sexual abuse ▶ 0:55 Local pastor accused of sexual abuse How rising gas prices are impacting a San Antonio bakery run by mother, daughter ▶ 0:41 How rising gas prices are impacting a San Antonio bakery run by mother, daughter Previous photo Next photo