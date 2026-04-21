Flooding threat ending; drier, warmer days ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SPOTTY SHOWERS: Light showers will continue through the first half of the day

WARMING TREND: Temps return to the 80s by Wednesday

ISOLATED STORMS: Friday through Sunday

FORECAST

TODAY

Yesterday’s rainfall was nothing short of impressive, with 5-day totals topping 5″ in San Antonio! The aquifer is responding (up over 5 feet since Saturday) and continues to rise. Spotty light showers will continue this morning, however, any heavy rain will push east of the area. A flood threat remains for those from Gonzales to Hallettsville. Rain chances will decrease by the afternoon.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WARMING TREND

Wednesday brings a return to the 80s and it’ll steadily warm from there. 90s are possible by the weekend, while humidity stays intact. It will be warm and sticky for Fiesta events through the weekend.

Daytime high temperatures will climb back to the 90s by the weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

ISOLATED STORMS

Wednesday brings isolated rain, but any activity will be few and far between. Thursday likely stays quiet. However, by Friday and Saturday, the dryline will make a run at South Texas. This may stir up a bit more activity, still, it’ll be mostly stray, afternoon storms. Should a storm develop during the Friday to Sunday timeframe, severe weather would be possible.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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