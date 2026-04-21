Flooding threat ending; drier, warmer days ahead

SPOTTY SHOWERS: Light showers will continue through the first half of the day
WARMING TREND: Temps return to the 80s by Wednesday
ISOLATED STORMS: Friday through Sunday
FORECAST
TODAY
Yesterday’s rainfall was nothing short of impressive, with 5-day totals topping 5″ in San Antonio! The aquifer is responding (up over 5 feet since Saturday) and continues to rise. Spotty light showers will continue this morning, however, any heavy rain will push east of the area. A flood threat remains for those from Gonzales to Hallettsville. Rain chances will decrease by the afternoon.
WARMING TREND
Wednesday brings a return to the 80s and it’ll steadily warm from there. 90s are possible by the weekend, while humidity stays intact. It will be warm and sticky for Fiesta events through the weekend.
ISOLATED STORMS
Wednesday brings isolated rain, but any activity will be few and far between. Thursday likely stays quiet. However, by Friday and Saturday, the dryline will make a run at South Texas. This may stir up a bit more activity, still, it’ll be mostly stray, afternoon storms. Should a storm develop during the Friday to Sunday timeframe, severe weather would be possible.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.