‘I just want some kind of justice’: Schertz mother pleads for answers in her son’s unsolved murder

SCHERTZ – For four years, Janice Jeffrey has been pleading for help to solve her son’s murder. She hopes this time will be the last.

“It’s been so hard because there’s still no resolution as to who killed my son,” Janice Jeffrey said.

Schertz police said its officers found her only son, Jerod Jeffrey, shot dead in a car at the Sycamore Creek Apartments.

The March 12, 2021, murder has remained unsolved.

“I miss his smile. I miss talking to him,” Janice Jeffrey said. “For four years, I don’t have that. I have nothing else. All I have now are just pictures and memories.”

In 2025, Jerod would have been 25 years old. The family celebrated his milestone birthday at his gravesite.

“It’s a hard challenge every day to get up and continue going, knowing that the person that took your son’s life is still maybe still out there,” Janice Jeffrey said.

Janice has since moved away from Schertz. She said she worries her son’s killer has moved away, as well.

She feels like police aren’t prioritizing the case, adding that it has been a challenge to get updates.

“I still just feel like they’re brushing it off as, you know, not doing what they should be doing to get this case solved,” Janice Jeffrey said.

In an email to KSAT, Schertz police spokesperson Anna Kraft said detectives have spoken with Janice.

“We contact her every six months to let her know any new information,” Kraft wrote. “Unfortunately, the Investigator was a few weeks delayed in contacting her. Again, the Investigator has spoken to her.”

Janice told KSAT that same week, she heard from a detective.

“When he reached out, he didn’t reach out with anything,” Janice Jeffrey said. “So he’s like, ‘Oh, well, I’m just calling you, but I have nothing to tell you.‘”

Janice hopes the next time she gets a call from police will be about the person who killed her son.

“I just want some kind of justice for him,” Janice Jeffrey said.

Investigators and Jeffrey’s family are offering a $10,000 reward to get information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Schertz police urge anyone with information “no matter how insignificant it may seem,” to reach out to Detective Weston at 210-619-1224 or reach out to the Guadalupe County Crimestoppers.

Anyone who would like to leave an anonymous tip can do so by calling 877-403-8477.

