Man found dead in vehicle from gunshot wound in Schertz, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A man in his 20s was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound following a shooting in Schertz, according to the Schertz Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6:36 p.m., Friday, in the 1000 block of Elbel Road at the Sycamore Creed Apartments.

Police said officers found the deceased man in a gray sedan with a gunshot wound.

A witness told police they saw a man fleeing the scene on foot, wearing a black hoodie and red shorts.

Authorities said residents at the complex are not in danger and that this is an isolated incident.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details are limited at this time. Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Schertz police at 210-243-8159.

