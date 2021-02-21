Man in critical condition after he was shot in chest on city’s Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized and in critical, life-threatening condition on the city’s Northeast Side.

Investigators said at 6 p.m., Saturday, a man in his 20s got out of an SUV that was traveling northbound on Starcrest Drive, just before Hidden Drive.

Witnesses say they saw the man stumble toward the curb, appearing to be injured, and collapse about 20 yards away.

Police believe the man was shot in the chest, either in the vehicle or at a separate location. He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center and is in critical, life-threatening condition, according to officials.

Details are limited at this time in the investigation, but police said they believe the suspect may have driven off in a dark-colored SUV.

