Man hospitalized after being shot in chest while sleeping, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition in the hospital after San Antonio police say he was shot in the chest overnight while sleeping in his bed.

The shooting happened around 11:43 p.m., Friday, in the 200 block of Longview Drive.

Police said the man was shot and taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Several shell casings were found on the street and officials said they believe the incident may have been a drive-by shooting.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area after the shooting but witnesses told police they didn’t see gunshots come from the vehicle.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

