Man attempting to steal from North Side food mart shot by clerk, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a store clerk shot a man attempting to steal items late Wednesday night.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the Isom Food Mart at the intersection of Isom Road and East Ramsey Road on the city’s North Side after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the suspect, a man, was inside the store attempting to steal items when the store clerk approached the suspect. That’s when, police say, the suspect pulled out a gun and the clerk chased the suspect out of the store and shot the man in the neck.

Police said the suspect’s girlfriend drove the man to a gym parking lot on Blanco Road and then called for help.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.