Man shot, killed in West Side apartment complex shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened Wednesday at the Costa Valencia apartments in the 6300 block of West U.S. Highway 90.

Police said multiple witnesses reported seeing a man in his 20s run from a building into the courtyard asking for help. He had a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said.

The man collapsed in the area and died from his injuries, police said.

Officers are now searching for the driver of a black car that left the area after the shooting.

Investigators said they found evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired inside one of the apartment buildings. They say they are not sure if the man who was killed was a resident of the complex.

Police say they do not believe anyone else in the complex is in danger.

