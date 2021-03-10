Car went airborne before landing, crashing on Interstate 10, police say

San Antonio police say a car involved in a deadly overnight crash was “airborne” before it landed, then rolled several times along Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest side.

When it came to a stop near Hausman Road, police say they found two men in their mid-20s dead inside the vehicle.

“At this point, speed was the underlying factor and a huge contributor to this crash,” said Officer Cory Schuler, a public information officer for SAPD.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Schuler said shortly before the crash, the driver had been speeding east on Hausman Road.

For some reason, when he reached the point where it dead-ends onto the I-10 access road, he failed to make a turn and hit a curb, launching his car onto the highway.

“At that point, that vehicle accelerated into the concrete median,” he said. “It’s very fortunate that that vehicle didn’t get struck by any other vehicles. Unfortunately this was just a tragic accident.”

The eastbound lanes of the highway were shut down for about three hours while police investigated the crash.

As of mid-morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office was still working to obtain a positive identification of the two men. However, a staff member said they were 24- and 25-years-old.

