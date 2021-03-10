SAPD: Man extracted from vehicle after rollover crash on Highway 281

A man in his 30s had to be extracted from his vehicle by firefighters after he rolled the vehicle over.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s had to be extracted from his vehicle after he crashed on the city’s North Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 281 North near Hildebrand, just under the University of Incarnate Word sky bridge.

According to police, the man was traveling northbound when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his vehicle and rolled over.

Police said firefighters had to extract the man from the car. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.