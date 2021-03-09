SAPD: Driver crashes into far West Side tattoo shop, flees

Image of the damage down to a far west side tattoo shop after a driver crashed into the building.

SAN ANTONIO – The search is on for a driver who crashed their vehicle into a far West Side tattoo shop early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Ink Retreat tattoo shop in the 10150 block of Culebra Road, not far from Les Harrison Drive.

According to police, a gray Mitsubishi Outlander crashed into the front of the tattoo shop, breaking the glass and bending the window and door frame. The driver fled the scene.

SAPD said no injuries were reported as a result of the crash. A damage estimate was not given.

