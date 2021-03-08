SAPD looking for suspect involved in shooting during attempted robbery

San Antonio police are searching for a suspect responsible for a shooting during an attempted robbery on the city’s East Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 12:10 a.m. to the 800 block of South W.W. White Road, not far from East Houston Street and Martin Luther King Drive after receiving reports of a person wounded.

According to police, a man and a woman had left an H-E-B and were walking to a bus stop when they were approached by the suspect with a gun who demanded cash.

Police said the victim swiped at the gun and the gun fired, hitting the victim in the leg. The suspect fled on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and is expected to recover.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.