Driver in custody after short vehicle chase, crash near Castle Hills, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is in police custody following a vehicle chase and crash near Castle Hills early Monday morning, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. near Blanco Road and Jackson Keller Road.

According to police, CHPD officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver instead sped off, turning onto Dresden Drive at a high-rate of speed and then rolling the vehicle over.

Police said the vehicle came to a stop between some power lines and a nearby brick wall.

Authorities said the driver was taken to University Hospital. The driver had an outstanding warrant and will also be charged with evading arrest, police said.

CHPD said a passenger inside the vehicle was also detained.

The name and age of the driver was not released. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.