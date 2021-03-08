SAPD: Man arrested after leading police helicopter on lengthy, high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

Generic Police car waiting along a road to pull over a car

SAN ANTONIO – A man is now in custody after leading San Antonio police’s Eagle helicopter across town on a lengthy, high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, according to police.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on an I-10 access road.

Police said the man lead their helicopter on a chase in the east and south patrol areas while driving a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was taken from a motel Saturday night, according to officers.

As the helicopter followed the driver, he was seen “driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, running red lights and driving the wrong way on one-way streets,” according to police.

The man also hit a vehicle at Martin Luther King Drive and New Braunfels Avenue, but no injuries were reported.

There were two passengers in the vehicle with the suspect — a woman and a 15-year-old boy, according to officials.

Eventually the man dropped off the passengers and abandoned his vehicle, police said.

The man had called another driver to come pick him up, and he got into that vehicle. That’s when police were able to stop him and take him into custody, according to officials.

The suspect already had felony warrants for his arrest, and he is now facing an additional charge for a stolen vehicle, police said.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

