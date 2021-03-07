SAPD: Driver faces several charges after crashing into police vehicle, fleeing from officers

A driver is facing several charges after San Antonio police say he rear-ended a police vehicle on I-10 and fled from officers overnight.

The incident happened around 2 a.m., Sunday, on I-10 East and Balcones Heights.

Police said an officer was tending to an accident on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when another vehicle rear-ended the officer’s police car, causing the suspect’s vehicle to hit the wall divider.

The officer was uninjured, as he was outside of his vehicle when the crash happened, officials said.

The driver got out of the vehicle, jumped the wall divider and ran across the westbound lanes of I-10, according to officials.

The man then ran toward a Embassy Suites hotel and was soon apprehended by officers on Briaridge Drive.

Officers said the suspect is facing a charge of failure to stop to render aid, resisting arrest and he will be evaluated for a DWI.

The investigation is still ongoing.

