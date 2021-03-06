1 man dead, 1 hospitalized following crash on Northeast Side, police say

One man is dead and another man is hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man is hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Road, just east of I-35.

Police said a man driving a sports car was likely driving eastbound on Eisenhauer Road when his vehicle hit an SUV. He died from his injuries and was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a man, was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

