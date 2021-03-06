Two women hospitalized after overnight crash just west of downtown, police say

Two women are hospitalized, one of whom is in serious condition, following an overnight crash that happened just west of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 12:11 a.m., Saturday, on Commerce and Frio Streets.

Police said a woman was driving northbound on Frio Street when she crossed Commerce Street and t-boned another vehicle.

The woman traveling northbound was trapped in her vehicle from the impact and had to be rescued by the jaws of life, according to officials. She was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

A woman was also inside of the vehicle that was t-boned and police said she was taken to Downtown Methodist with non-life threatening injuries.

The two vehicles wrecked in the middle of the intersection and officials are working to determine which driver didn’t yield at a red light. One of the drivers is also being evaluated for a DWI.

Charges are still pending and the investigation continues.

