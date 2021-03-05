Woman killed in vehicle crash on access road of Loop 1604, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s is dead following a vehicle crash on the city’s North Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the Loop 1604 access road near Bitters Road.

According to police, the woman for an unknown reason lost control of her vehicle and jumped a barrier on the access road.

The vehicle then spun into a nearby electrical pole, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD did not identify the woman, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.