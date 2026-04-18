San Antonio influencer encourages younger generations to volunteer for Fiesta traditions

SAN ANTONIO – As Fiesta celebrations ramp up across San Antonio, one local influencer is encouraging younger people to step up and volunteer — saying the city’s biggest traditions depend on it.

Gabriela Reyes recently shared a video on her TikTok and Instagram accounts showing herself making flowers for A Night In Old San Antonio (NIOSA), one of Fiesta’s biggest volunteer-driven events.

“This is my second time doing this,” Reyes said.

Reyes, who is 26, said she was by far the youngest person in the room while volunteering.

“Everyone in the room is most likely retired. They are in their 50s and 70s,” Reyes said. “I was definitely the youngest person there by far.”

She said being one of the few younger volunteers motivated her even more.

“I’m very big on traditions, and I think that Fiesta is such a beautiful thing,” Reyes said. “It’s important for me to not let those things die out.”

Reyes said her message to younger generations is simple.

“It would be to try something new,” she said. “I went by myself.”

She also said she was surprised by the number of people who reached out after she posted about volunteering.

“There were people commenting that they’ve lived here forever and had no idea that there were volunteer opportunities,” Reyes said.

She said hearing from so many people made her realize there is still strong interest in helping keep Fiesta traditions alive.

“That made me happy just seeing how many people there are that do want to help and are interested in learning,” Reyes said.

Reyes said many people may not realize how much volunteer work goes into Fiesta events like NIOSA.

“Fiesta is such a big thing that relies on so many people in different aspects,” Reyes said. “So not just the flowers, but making the food, working the booths — so many things play into that, and without community, it’s not going to happen.”

For people interested in getting involved, Fiesta organizers often begin recruiting volunteers months before events begin.

All of the volunteer opportunities to make flowers for this year’s event are done, however NIOSA already has the following dates set to start making flowers for next year:

May 14

June 4

Aug. 6

Sept. 3

Oct. 1

Oct. 29

Nov. 3

Dec. 3

Dec. 10

Dec. 17

Anyone interested in volunteering can call the NIOSA volunteer line at 210-226-5188 or click here.

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